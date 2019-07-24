Nigeria: Reject 70% of Buhari's Ministerial Nominees to Prove You're Not Rubber Stamp, Frank Tells Senate

Photo: Vanguard

Can these cabinet nominees take Nigeria to the next level?

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the ministerial list sent by General Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate as a big disappointment to Nigeria and its citizens.

Frank, however asked the senate to prove that the 9th Assembly is not a rubber stamp by rejecting 70-80 percent of the nominees base on their record in public services.

The Bayelsa born activist said in a statement on Wedneaday that since Buhari had told Nigerians beforehand that he would only nominate people well known to him as ministers, the list now before the Senate is proof to Nigerians and the international community that the President knows and continues to associate with shady characters that have looted the nation's resources in the past.

Frank said: "The current ministerial list is a direct confirmation that Buhari does not only court corrupt individuals but also wines and dines with known corrupt personalities.

"It is clear that some prominent names on the list have at one time or the other been guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer corruption charges while some still have pending corruption cases in court.

"The ministerial list is a further confirmation of General Buhari's insincerity and incompetence. I make bold to say that there is indeed no hope for Nigeria as long as Gen Buhari remains the President (albeit illegally).

"If Buhari has any modicum of integrity as often claimed, most of the names that populated his new ministerial list would by now be in jail. However, he rewards and celebrate looters.

"Buhari must stop his pretense about fighting corruption. The list shows that he is rather a collaborator and supporter of corruption and corrupt persons in his government and the country.

"Were the Senate to patriotic and rightly guided by conscience, 70 - 80 per cent of the nominees would be rejected based on their incompetence and past corruption records.

"However, Nigerians have lost confidence in the ability of 9th Senate to act in the national interest since they have decided to assume the role of a rubber stamp to the Executive since inception.

"I therefore appeal to the judiciary - as the hope of the common man - to come to the aid of Nigeria and Nigerians to rescue us from this unpatriotic gangs that are poised to take the country backwards.

"Let the judiciary be brave, stand for truth, justice and declare Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar as the rightful winner of the last presidential election, so he can come and rescue Nigeria from another four years of retrogressive governance, brazen looting of resources, oppression and harassment," he said.

