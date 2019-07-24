24 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Supports ILO to Eradicate Child Labour in Mining Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Federal Government at the weekend threw its weight behind the International Labour Organisation (ILO), to eradicate child labour in Nigeria's mining sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Abdulkadir Mua'zu, stated this when the Director, ILO, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra-Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Mr Dennis Zulu, visited him in Abuja.

Mua'zu expressed optimism that with ILO's Accelerating Action on Elimination of Child Labour in Africa (ACCEL AFRICA), child labour will be eliminated from the nation's mining sector, adding that the project currently runs in Niger and Ondo states.

He said: "About 80 per cent of mining activities are still at an artisanal level which to a large extent, involve women and children.

"The initiative taken by the ministry to formalize artisanally and make it economically viable would curb associated social menaces like child labour in the mining industry.

"The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has thrown its weight behind the Accelerating Action on Elimination of Child Labour in Africa (ACCEL AFRICA), aimed at eliminating child labour. We commend the team for the project our ministry will continue to support the project to achieve its goal."

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary urged ILO to extend its project, ACCEL AFRICA, to other states in the country, because there is no state in Nigeria where one form of mining or the other does not take place.

Speaking earlier, ILO Country Director, represented by the National Project Coordinator ACCEL Africa Project ILO, Abuja Office, Agatha Kolawole, said the visit was to seek a closer working relationship in addressing the issue of child labour in the mining industry.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Children
West Africa
Nigeria
Business
Labour
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.