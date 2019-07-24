23 July 2019

South Africa: SA's Schoenmaker 6th in 100m Breaststroke Final

Cape Town — South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker finished sixth the final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Tuesday.

Schoenmaker posted a time of 1:06.60 , but it was not enough to claim a medal.

The USA's Lilly King won gold in a time of 1:04.93, Russia's Yuliya Efimova took silver in 1:05.49 and Italy's Martina Carraro claimed bronze in 1:06.36.

Japan's Reona Aoki finished fourth in 1:06.40 and China's Yu Jingyao fifth in 1:06.56.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old Schoenmaker finished second in her semi-final to qualify fifth-fastest overall in a time of 1:06.61.

Schoenmaker will also compete in the 200m breaststroke event later this week.

South Africa

