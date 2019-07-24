23 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

South Sudan: ِ Al - Leight Commissioner Discusses Availing Care for South Sudan Children

Al Fashir — The Commissioner of AL-Leight locality in North Darfur Mutasim Jamah Adam met on Tuesday at the Headquarters of the Locality with national and foreign organizations delegation headed by Tajelsir Suleiman the Representative of the UNICEF.

During the meeting Adam discussed with the delegation means of availing social and health care services for children of refugees from South Sudan hosted in the locality.

The commissioner also discussed with the visiting delegation the impacts of Darfur war on the children of the locality.

Furthermore the commissioner praised the role played by UNICEF and other foreign and national organizations for providing various services and urged for more support of basic services to vulnerable people particularly the children.

UNICEF representative affirmed that the visit was made for supervising the activities of UNICEF and other organizations as well in the field of basic service provided to children such as food, health, education, water, environmental sanitation besides supporting the locality's efforts in the field of protecting the children.

