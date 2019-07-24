Sudan: Agriculturists Demand Resolutions to Protect Strategic Crops

Khartoum — Agricultural Circles are expecting issuance of resolutions to prohibit exports seeds of strategic crops which constituted Sudanese genetic origin, as SUNA learnt.

The agricultural Circles added they expected resolutions targeting unification of cotton export channels and halt of cultivating unapproved variety of cottons in Sudan.

Coordinator of Increasing National Productivity and Rapporteur of Cotton Commodity Council Dr. Babikr Hamad Ahmed said in statement to SUNA that they were expecting issuance of new resolutions related to modified cotton of unknown origin.

He said more than 10 acres of it was grown in Gaziera and other areas without recommendations form the concerned departments.

Dr. Ahmed explained that a meeting was held two weeks ago at Engineers Union. The meeting according to Dr. Ahmed recommended prohibition of growing any modified varieties unless it have been approved by the concerned department.

The meeting also Dr. Ahmed said has recommended the extermination of modified grown cotton for this season and compensated the affected farmers besides making a research to estimate the volume of damages.