Sudan: Daglo - Priority for Peace Now

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamadan (Daglo) has indicated that the realization of peace in the country is the priority as a key for the desired renaissance and development in this stage.

Druing his address to the inauguration ceremony of the Sudanese initiative for peace and reconciliation he pointed out that the political agreement signed between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change has preserved the right of the Revolutionary Front in the agreement, revealing contacts made by the council with the group of Abdul Aziz al-Helu and Abdul-Wahid Nur with the aim of establishing a comprehensive peace in the country.

With the participation of the released prisoners of the armed movements in the ceremony at Umbeddah locality, Daglo noted in his address that the country is witnessing a new era after the success of the process of change where every citizen can express his opinion freely after the absence of that right in the past, he called on everyone to invest the acquired change for the building of the sudan, warning at the same time of the consequences of differences between the country's political forces, saying the first beneficiary of that are the enemies of change. "We are seeking to establish a true peace and establish basis for a true justice through which we can restore all rights by the right way," he added.

The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) explained that the delay in reaching an agreement has caused many difficulties reflected on the citizens livelihood, and increased their suffering, attributing the reason for the high cost of living for what he called the opportunists, wondering why there are rows of vehicles in front of the petroleum stations despite the availability of fuel in the country, he called on the citizens to cooperate and work with the government to fight the phenomenon of the rising of prices, until the formation of the civil government to carry out its tasks.

The head of the Sudanese Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation, explained that the aim of the initiative is to adopt the sincere national efforts for peace, and to renew commitment to it, and to fight violence through the peaceful national agenda.

On his part, the speaker onbehalf of the released prisoners, Maj. Gen. Nimr Abdul- Rahman Mohamed, praised in his address to the ceremony the bias of the armed forces, the rapid support forces and the police to the people's choice during the revolution, stressing that the current stage of the country's history needs rationality and wisdom so that the Sudan would move into a democratic situation where no one feels injustice.