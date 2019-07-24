Sudan: Tirab - Darfur Has Become Safe and No Need for UNAMID

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Future Party(SFP), Engineer Mahmoud Idris Tirab said that Darfur has become safe and stable and no need for UNAMID to say there, stressing the necessity of handing over the UNAMID sites to civilian institutions in the region.

He said in a statement to SUNA that political parties and movements are looking to role played by the mission during the past period with great appreciation for its contribution to perpetuation of state of peace and stability in the region.

Tirab stated that the visit o9f the UN delegation to Sudan to assess UNAMID exit comes within framework of commitment s of the international organization to keep international peace and security, guarantee safe exit for its mission after achievement of peace in Darfur and fulfill its pledges of delivering premises set up by UNAMID to civilian institutions to serve Darfur people.

He called for importance of using these premises for educational and health purposes as Darfur community is in dire need for improvement of educational and health institutions.

The SFP Chairman appreciated the Transitional Military Council(TMC)'s decision No.(203) about handing over the UNAMID sites to governments of Darfur States to use them for civilian purposes , stressing that this decree will boost spirit of co-existence and peace and support free repatriation of displaced people and refugees to their areas.