Khartoum — the Sudanese Center for the Immigration and Development Studies of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA) to organize Wednesday a workshop on the management of the forced immigration in sudan (challenges and responses), under the auspices of Ambassador Issam Awad Metwalli, the Secretary General of the Secretariat of Sudanese working abroad.

The Center extends invitation to individuals, institutions and organizations related to the migration and the media.