24 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man in the Dock for Defrauding Firm US$5m

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Prosper Dembedza

A 35-year-old Harare businessman yesterday appeared in court for allegedly defrauding Axia Cooperation Limited of nearly US$5 million.

Tauya Langton Makoni appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, facing fraud and money laundering charges, and was granted $2 000 bail.

Makoni, a fund director with Alba Consolidated, allegedly used the money to buy gold mine claims and 3 186 tobacco bales worth US$2,2 million through Amazon Tobacco, Bullion Leaf Tobacco and Servermox Tobacco.

He allegedly bought office furniture worth $250, jewellery equipment and motor vehicles, transferred US$250 000 to each of his accomplices and bought other properties which are yet to be established.

Makoni appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Barbra Mateko, charged with fraud and money laundering.

The complainant is Axia Cooperation Limited represented by its company secretary Zwelinzima Lunga and Makoni is Alba Consolidated Fund director, which is in the business of trading finance.

In November 2017, Axia Cooperation's finance director Ray Rambanapasi and his colleague Raymond Nyamuziwa started looking for companies to facilitate payments for their foreign suppliers.

During the same period, Makoni's accomplices Christopher Vurombo Hokonya and Zivanai Michael Moyo contacted Rambanapasi and claimed they were referred by Nyamuziwa.

It is alleged that Hokonya and Moyo claimed to be consultants of a Malaysian company called Anametrics Holdings Limited, which has a fund project company in Zimbabwe called Alba Consolidated Fund.

The duo allegedly misrepresented that Anametrics had capacity to pay out foreign suppliers using confirmed letters of credit and the parties entered into an agreement, where Makoni will issue confirmed letters of credit and Axia Cooperation would release the funds locally.

The court heard that Makoni undertook to send Axia Cooperation confirmed letters of credit from their different companies in South Africa equivalent to US$5 million and in turn, Axia Cooperation would deposit the equivalent into Alba Consolidated Fund's Zimbabwean accounts.

Rambanapasi and his boss John Kumises signed the agreement before sending it to Chumatas Vongvorakit, who Makoni claimed was Anametrics' chief executive officer, the court heard.

In February last year, Makoni allegedly emailed the complainant, citing that they had obtained letters of credit and Axia Cooperation Limited was supposed to release the funds into their FBC and Stanbic bank accounts.

It is the State's case that Makoni also claimed the letters of credit were to be cleared and creditors settled in 45 days, thus the company had to release the money and wait for 45 days to lapse.

On February 6, Axia Cooperation transferred US$4 240 633 into the Stanbic account and US$725 874 into the FBC account.

On February 19, Makoni allegedly sent a letter acknowledging the receipt of funds and promised to provide payment schedules to each supplier's bank between seven to 14 banking days. After the stipulated 45 days, Axia Cooperation noted that no payments had been made and made follow-ups.

Makoni made excuses, claiming the money had been blocked in South Africa and requested more time.

After several follow-ups, nothing materialised, prompting the company to report to the police in April this year.

Zimbabwe

Harare Seeks Govt Help As Water Situation Worsens

The Harare City Council has called on government to speed up the construction of Kunzvi and Musami Dams which… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.