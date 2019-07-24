Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Eyes Glen View South Seat

Zanu-PF started its campaign trail yesterday in Glen View South constituency in which Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda confirmed that President Mnangagwa had procured borehole equipment from Belarus during his re-engagement process which is expected to resolve water woes which have hit various cities and towns in the country.

Addressing party supporters in Glen View South constituency during a appreciation tour ahead of a by-election in September, Cde Matemadanda said there was no reason for residents to continue facing water challenges while there was equipment acquired by the President during his ongoing re-engagement drive.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MDC-Alliance's Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java recently, after she succumbed to injuries from a car crash.

"There is no reason for residents to experience water problems, President Mnangagwa acquired borehole equipment which was distributed in all the country's provinces and will resolve water woes especially in urban areas," said Cde Matemadanda.

"Here in Glen View we are going to resuscitate other boreholes which have broken down and drill new ones in strategic points to address the water situation in this area," he said.

Cde Matemadanda pledged to engage relevant authorities to formalise a settlement called Dare Rechimurenga Housing Cooperative, with more than 800 households, where residents settled five years ago and to facilitate title deeds for the people of Glen View.

"I understand that there are residents who had settled as a cooperative here in Glen View since 2014. As Zanu-PF party we are going to engage relevant authorities very soon to facilitate the regularisation of Dare Rechimurenga Housing Cooperative as well as to assist other residents who are failing to get title deeds since 1980," said Cde Matemadanda.

"I promise, you must expect action soon, people should not stay for such a long time without papers which show that they are owners of properties," he said.

He also assured the residents of availability of medication in all polyclinics around the constituency for patients to access proper services at their doorstep.

Cde Matemadanda urged residents to vote for Zanu-PF in the upcoming by-election.

"I am here also to urge to vote for the people-oriented party which fulfils its promises to the people."

Glen View South Constituency held primary elections which saw Cde Offard Muchuwi winning the ticket to represent Zanu-PF in the impending by-election.

Cde Muchuwe pledged to work with the residents in ensuring that their challenges, which resulted from being an MDC-led constituency for quite some time, were addressed.

A litany of problems ranging from water and reticulation, refuse which is not collected due to poor service delivery as well as unattended bursting sewer pipes, have dogged most MDC-run councils.

"As a candidate entrusted to represent the party, I pledge to work with the people and for the people. I will also address a plethora of challenges affecting the constituency and ensure that Zanu PF wins the by-election, to ensure that this becomes the second constituency held by party in Harare after Harare South," said Cde Muchuwe.