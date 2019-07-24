24 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Rolls Out Community Bakeries

By Sharon Chikowore and Nesia Mhaka

Government is establishing community-led bakeries to increase the production of confectionery products, including bread, at affordable prices in rural areas.

The programme is also expected to avail opportunities for economic empowerment of rural women and youths who will own and operate the bakeries while creating employment for other villagers.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Chitomborwizi, Makonde District in Mashonaland West on Monday, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said the programme will benefit rural communities in Zimbabwe.

She said it was important for people to consider sticking to healthy eating habits while striving to have an upper middle income economy by the year 2030.

"Bread and confectionery made from our nutritious ingredients will enable local communities to access nutritious bread from these local community bakeries."

Minister Nyoni said it was important that Government, including other stakeholders, supported the programme throughout the country so that many people can afford to buy cheaper bread.

"We want to destroy the cartels and bring the prices down," she said.

"We want to be different from other bakeries. We are going to launch provincial and districts ovens.

The launch was also attended by Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga, among other dignitaries.

