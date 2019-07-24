Zimbabwe: $12 Billion Mining Target Achievable, Says Chitando

Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe's Mines minister Winston Chitando (file photo).

Government has embarked on several mining projects including resuscitating mines that have closed shop to achieve the target of $12 billion for the mining sector by 2023 set by President Mnangagwa, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has said.

The target is fivefold the $2,7 billion realised in the mining sector in 2017. Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Mashava over the weekend, Minister Chitando said the increased target was in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of creating an upper middle income economy by 2030.

"We are working to realise the vision of our President to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes an upper middle income economy by 2030," said Minister Chitando.