24 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah Dedicates Liberia's First Steel Factory

Photo: VOA News
President George Weah

President George Manneh Weah inaugurates Liberia's first steel factory, expressing optimism about foreign investors' interest in the Liberian economy.

President Weah asks Liberians to unite with different economic powers in attracting foreign investors to Liberia to invest in the economy.

The President notes that Liberia has rubber, but the country does not have a factory to produce shoes and other rubber related products, noting that Liberia needs "Made in Liberia" products like other African countries.

President Weah warns Liberians employed with the Sethi Brothers Steel that the country would need more factories that will be engaged in the production from row materials to that will immensely move the economy forward.

He pleads with the Management of the company to tolerate Liberians in its employ and warns Liberian employees to be respectful and honest in the discharge of their duties, assuring that government is prepared to working with the management.

President Weah says Liberians should not blame anyone for the underdevelopment of the country but themselves, while expressing gratitude to Nimba County Legislative Caucus through Senator Prince Y. Johnson for its role in the process leading to the establishment of the first steel factory here.

The proprietor of the factory, Mr. Paul Sethi, discloses the entity has employed at least 500 Liberians and hopes to employ more Liberians as operation progresses.

He thanks President Weah for creating the enabling environment for foreign investors to come to Liberia to invest in the economy and create job opportunities for Liberians.

He adds that the factory has some foreign staff that will train their Liberian counterparts, who will eventually take over the operations of the factory thereby, making it a Liberian-owned.

For his part, Indian Console General accredited to Liberia praises President Weah for his visionary leadership which sees the government's Poor-Pro Agenda for Development and Prosperity attracting foreign investments.

He warns Indians working in Liberia to respect the laws of the country and promises to work collaboratively with the government, noting that the steel factory will operate like any other production factories anywhere in the world.

Liberia's Commerce and Industry Minister, Wilson K. Tarpeh, notes that the Government of Liberia is open and committed to creating an enabling business environment that will attract investors.

He says the opening of the steel factory demonstrates government's willingness to work with the business community and investors in investing in the economy of Liberia, adding that Liberia can now boast of a manufacturing factory.

Meanwhile, the workers' representative thanks the government for attracting the investment to the country which has created job opportunities for Liberians, who were jobless. By Emmanuel Mondaye-Editing by Jonathan Browne

Liberia
West Africa
Business
Infrastructure
