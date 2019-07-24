Liberia: INCHR Ends 3 Days Workshop in Bong

Bong — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) of Liberia has concluded a three - day workshop with regional human rights investigators and monitors in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Speaking in an interview with this paper at the end of the three days training in the county, Madam Oretha S. Davis said the intent of the training is to build the capacity of regional human rights investigators and monitors.

Madam Davis is one of the commissioners at the Independent National Commission on Human Rights with oversight on the Department of Complain, Investigation and Monitoring (DCIM).

Madam Davis describes the three days training for regional human rights investigators and human rights monitors as important because the DCIM is charged with the responsibility to recommend immediate interim relief for victim(s) and approach the courts, seeking declaratory judgment to obtain relief for victim(s).She discloses that the training drew 65 participants form the 15 counties of Liberia and facilitators from the INCHR.

According to Madam Davis, the INCHR needs to empower Regional Human Rights Coordinators and County Human Rights Monitors with logistics like motorbikes and laptop computers for the monitors to get to hard - to - rich areas in some of the counties.

She notes that the availability of motor bikes for the monitors will help in carrying on them carry out their function in the Country.

"Also in line with this Act, the Commission submits quarterly and annual report on the human rights situation of the country to the heads of the three branches of the Liberian Government: the Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary," Madam Davis stresses.

Some participants who spoke with our Bong County Correspondent lauded the Department for Complaints, Investigation and Monitoring for organizing such a unique workshop here.

The INCHR was established by an Act of the Legislature in 2005 as the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights in Liberia.

The establishment of the INCHR came out of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed in Accra on the 18th of August 2003 that stressed the need to address the wanton disregard and disrespect for human rights which in part led to and characterized the Liberian civil war.