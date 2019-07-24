Liberia: UNDP, Partners Donate LNP

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and donor partners hand over 153 sets of uniforms to the Liberia National Police.This forms part of the GOL/UNDP/OHCHR Rule of Law Programme funded by the governments of Sweden and Ireland.

This is the second set of uniforms in less than a year. Support is provided to the Liberia National Police (LNP) to ensure accessible and responsive police services and building an effective, accountable and inclusive institution at all levels.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Operations on behalf of Resident Representative Pa LaminBeyai, stressed sustained support to the justice and security sector, in order to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

"Without an efficient and accountable police service, access to justice for all will not be attained," said Abebe.He noted that and enhance public confidence in the ability of the institution to protect the lives and property of the people of Liberia.

On his part, the First Secretary and Head of Administration at the Embassy of Sweden, Henrik Gustafsson emphasized that the uniform is more than an attire, but rather a symbol of trust and protection for the people of Liberia.

"You are the peacekeepers for your Country and the uniform is a symbol of hope in fulfilling your duties to protect the rights of the citizens," stressed Gustafsson.

Inspector General of Police Patrick Sudue expressed appreciation to UNDP and development partners for always being there to help boost the efforts of the Government of Liberia in building a strong national Police.

He described UNDP as one of the most reliable and trusted partners that continues to support the LNP in its endeavors and core functions adding, that UNDP's support to community policing has been a tremendous initiative that has brought the police closer to the people.

Inspector General Sudue reminded police officers of their mandate to uphold law and order and remain vigilant in ensuring the protection of life and property.

"Citizens must see the Man/woman in blue as a friend and protector," Sudue emphasized.

In addition to logistical support to strengthen the presence and functionality of the LNP, UNDP and partners among other things, provide technical support to the development of strategic documents of the LNP geared towards the transformation of the institution.

It includes the development and implementation of gender responsive human resources management policies and procedures, the strengthening of internal accountability and oversight and advancing the concept of community policing.