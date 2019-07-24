23 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Presidency Participates in Egyptian Revolution Celebration

- The Presidency Secretary General, General, Mohammad Ali Ibrahim has underlined that Sudan is heading steadily towards the comprehensive political transition that meets the aspirations of all the Sudanese people including freedom, peace and justice.

General, Ibrahim, addressing a celebration organized by the Egyptian embassy, in Khartoum, marking the 67th anniversary of the July 1952 Revolution, has lauded the Sudanese-Egyptian relations and the level of cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed Sudan thank to the government and people of Egypt for supporting Sudan during the current important period, greeting the Egyptian ambassador, his staff and the Egyptian community in Khartoum.

He affirmed Sudan leaderships keenness to support and develop the relations linking he two countries through strengthening the work of the joint political committees.

The Presidency Secretary General has expressed appreciation of Sudan government and people to the Egyptian President, Field Marshal, Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi for his considerable efforts to develop relations between Sudan and Egypt.

The Egyptian Ambassador, on his part, thanked, Genera, Ibrahim for attending the celebration.

