23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: FET College Officials Sentenced for Tender Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

Two officials at a KwaZulu-Natal FET college have been sentenced to three years imprisonment each after manipulating tender processes at the institution.

The fraudsters, Mphilisi Claude Mkhize, 45, and Tholakele Gracia Nzimande, 51, were convicted and sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court for 12 counts of tender fraud, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo on Tuesday.

He said that in April 2013, the Mnambithi FET college in Ladysmith, appointed a forensic company to investigate irregularities in the procurement of goods and services in the college.

"This was after allegations of corruption were levelled against the convicted pair, a procurement officer and a lecturer respectively at the same college."

The investigation revealed that in 2011, the pair conspired and manipulated the tender processes of the college.

A tender for supply and removal of waste containers at the campus was unduly awarded to Mkhize who did not render any services. The college suffered losses of up to R273 756 as a result.

Mhlongo said a case of fraud was reported at Ladysmith police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime unit for further investigation.

The two were arrested in May 2015 and appeared in court several times until they were sentenced on July 18.

Source: News24

South Africa

Local Artistes Flock to Mzansi

The poor turnout at music concerts has forced local artistes to spread tentacles to South Africa where a good number of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.