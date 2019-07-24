South Africa: FET College Officials Sentenced for Tender Fraud

Two officials at a KwaZulu-Natal FET college have been sentenced to three years imprisonment each after manipulating tender processes at the institution.

The fraudsters, Mphilisi Claude Mkhize, 45, and Tholakele Gracia Nzimande, 51, were convicted and sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court for 12 counts of tender fraud, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo on Tuesday.

He said that in April 2013, the Mnambithi FET college in Ladysmith, appointed a forensic company to investigate irregularities in the procurement of goods and services in the college.

"This was after allegations of corruption were levelled against the convicted pair, a procurement officer and a lecturer respectively at the same college."

The investigation revealed that in 2011, the pair conspired and manipulated the tender processes of the college.

A tender for supply and removal of waste containers at the campus was unduly awarded to Mkhize who did not render any services. The college suffered losses of up to R273 756 as a result.

Mhlongo said a case of fraud was reported at Ladysmith police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime unit for further investigation.

The two were arrested in May 2015 and appeared in court several times until they were sentenced on July 18.

Source: News24