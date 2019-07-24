24 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: AFCON 2019 - CICA Motors Liberia Empowers Two Social Media Personalities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David A. Yates

-- Give away two brand new Yamaha XTZ125E motorbikes

The Sole Distributor of Yamaha products in Liberia, the management of CICA Motors Incorporated has presented two brand new Yamaha XTZ125E motorbikes, valued at US$3,500 each, to two successful lucky winners, who participated in the just ended African Cup of Nations 2019 giveaways.

Yamaha provided co-sponsorship as an Official Supporter of the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, 2019.

The two social media personalities emerged as the lucky winners shortly after they participated in the company's competitive draw on social media (Facebook) with the most likes.

The winners were Dirous S. Isaac (Grandmaboy Isaac) at SHOOTERS and Joseph J. Wiggins at FUZION.

The giveaways were held on Friday and Saturday, July 19 to 20, 2019 at two Sports Bars in Monrovia; SHOOTERS in Congo Town and FUZION in Sinkor, respectively.

Passersby and other CICA Motors employees, George Woltoe, Marketing Executive; Roosevelt Capehart, Yamaha Sales Professional; Ernest M.G. Wollo, Customer Care Representative; and Armah Youlo, Toyota Sale Professional.

The giveaways, according to Mrs. A Clementina W. Johnson, CICA Motors Sales and Marketing Director, was part of CICA's sponsorship of the just ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 tournament in Cairo, Egypt.

Mrs. Johnson said the initiative is part of their marketing strategies with the aim to brand from a long-term perspective in Liberia, where future market expansion is expected.

She added, "YAMAHA through its subsidiary decided to sponsor the just ended AfCON 2019 in different subsidiaries to do something, and give back to communities."

Mrs. Johnson said that in Liberia, CICA Motors, representing Yamaha among other brands, decided to partner with the two sports bars.

She said that in the partnership agreement, CICA provided and supported the Happy Hours for the AfCON games at those locations and during these times, gift items, including t-shirts, caps, wrist bands and pens were presented to customers watching the games.

In addition, she said CICA decided to go a little bit extra by giving something back to somebody in appreciation to say "Thank You" for the just ended 2019 AfCON tournament.

Mrs. Johnson said the criteria for CICA Motors Liberia grand giveaway was to "proceed to either one of the Sports bars in Congo Town or 14th Street Sinkor, take a photo of yourself, the Yamaha XTZ125E motorbike and CICA Motors pull up banner with wordings, post your photo on Facebook and tag CICA and either SHOOTERS or FUZION." The person with the most likes, automatically qualifies for the giveaway."

CICA Motors Managing Director Chris Ndala, who presented the keys to the winners, expressed gratitude to management of the two sports bars for the partnership.

Ndala added: "Thus bringing the AfCON experience to our customers is another way for us to connect with customers through their passion for football."

He also congratulated the two winners and encouraged others to make use of the opportunity at another time.

Meanwhile, the two winners expressed exceptional gratitude to the company for the promotions, as well as the opportunities afforded them to win such amazing prizes.

Liberia

Beyond the Celebrations - Time to Transform Liberia's Independence Day

or far too long, the government and people of the Republic of Liberia have celebrated Independence Day in different… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.