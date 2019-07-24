Liberia: U.S. Health Experts End Visit to Liberia

A high-powered delegation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the Center for Global Health (CGH) has ended an official visit as guest of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

According to an NPHIL release, the delegation, which comprised experts US Centers for Disease Control Foundation along with the Center for Global Health was in-country to follow-up on 'Programmatic Objectives' aimed at exploring CDCF success stories and lessons learned from previous projects; support CDC Country Offices in advancing their public-private partnership strategies; and paid courtesy visits to relevant stakeholders.

Members of the delegation included Dr. Rebecca Mae Martin - Director, Center for Global Health, CDC, Ms. Sukeshi Mehta Roberts; Special Assistant, CGH, CDC, Dr. Judith Ann Monroe; President and CEO, CDC Foundation, Ms. Monica Glass Thornton; Senior Advancement Officer, CDC Foundation and Ms. Gail Lucille Mccabe - Executive Director, Creative Media Matters.

On Friday, July 19, 2019, while in Liberia, Dr. Rebecca Martin and Dr. Judy Monroe, visited the Acute Febrile Illness (AFI) project sites at Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, Bushrod Island outside Monrovia and Star of the Sea Health Center in West Point, an adjoining Township in Monrovia. On the same day, the delegation met NPHIL's senior management led by the Director General, Cllr. Tolbert Nyenswah at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), participated in National Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee (NEPRC) weekly meeting to observe impact of CDC and CDCF support for EOCs and observed an Internal CDC meeting at CDC EOC suite.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Martin praised Liberia for the tremendous work done in the country's recovery, and reaffirmed CDC's support.

The NEPRC Meeting is a periodic meeting held at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, involving partners and stakeholders to assess public health data and reports from counties, the continent and other parts of the world.

The working visit took the delegation to the Ministry of Health for talks with the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, the delegation returned to NPHIL later in the day and also met with CDC Cooperative Agreement (CoAg) Partners to conduct an overview of partners' activities in support of CDC Liberia's Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) work plan.