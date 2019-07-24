24 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lebanese Community Provides Over U.S.$29k Lifesaving Machines to RIA

By Abednego Davis

The World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, presented to authorities at the Ministry of Health (MOH) two Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines costing over US$29,000 to save the lives of travelers who suffer from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) or heart attack.

MOH will accordingly install the the AED machines at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County for the benefit of many of the travelers.

The machines were presented to Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, in the presence of Lebanon Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Henri Kastoun and executives of the WLCU.

WLCU acting president, Najib Tannous, who presented the machines, said the objective is to save the lives of many other passengers who sometimes experience "breathing difficulty."

"Everyone is aware of heart condition using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is an aid given physically to person(s) who suffer acute attack, while ventricular fibrillation is done using the AED," Tannous said,

He added, "The device would generate an electric shock to the heart muscle to reverse the effects of ventricular fibrillation (any sudden attack)."

Tannous said that the WLCU donation comes in the wake of an appeal made earlier by Minister Jallah to install such a device to help save the lives of many of the travelers and staffs at the airport, who may develop any heart attack.

"These machines were imported by the WLCU through Charif Pharmacy, and they would gladly provide technical training to the designated staffs," Tannous said.

He said that the Liberian government was doing it best to improve the health sector, noting, "as partners, we feel obliged to join the government as our social responsibility to implement its vision by making Liberia great through the Pro-poor Agenda. We are extremely honored to be a part of saving lives."

Tannous said as part of the Lebanese human development, they have contributed to Liberian universities, high schools, the police, immigration and some health centers including hospitals.

"We have sponsored the establishment of Oum El Nour (The Mother of Light) Liberia, dealing with drug prevention and rehabilitation of drug addicts," Tannous said.

He said that illicit drugs was another war on humanity, so, "we are grateful for the level of support and dedication given to this project."

Minister Jallah, who received the devices, lauded the WLCU for "accepting her proposal" to donate the lifesaving machines for use by the RIA and the training opportunity extends to operators of the equipment.

Dr. Jallah meanwhile assured the WLCU that the machines would be immediately installed at the RIA to revive lives of people that would suffer from sudden heart attack before being taken to the hospital, if necessary.

In his intervention, Amb. Henri Kastoun said the donation was part of the Lebanese community's contribution to Liberians.

He reaffirmed his country's commitment to working with the government to support its Pro-poor agenda.

