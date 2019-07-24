Liberia: Lead-MFA U15 Girls Team to Arrive Today

As Liberians await the arrival of the historic USA Cup Champions, the academy has disclosed the team will arrive in Liberia today.

The Academy's U-15 girls' team on Saturday, July 20, made history after emerging as winners of the 2019 USA Cup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America.

The academy in a release said, 8 of its 17 travelers left Washington, DC at 5:35pm EST on Tuesday, July 23 on Brussels Airlines.

"They will fly DC-Brussels-Freetown-Monrovia, arriving in Monrovia on Brussels Airlines at 7:05pm Liberia time on Wednesday, July 24," the release said.

The Academy's release further stated, that the other 9 of our 17 travelers will leave Washington, DC at 5:40pm EST on Tuesday, July 23. They will fly from Washington DC through Accra, Ghana and later arrive in Monrovia, arriving at 2:00pm Liberia time on Wednesday, July 24.

The Academy said it is also working with the Ministry of Youth & Sports to organize a welcome gathering for all 17 travelers at the airport at 7pm Liberia time on Wednesday, July 24.