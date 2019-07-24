Liberia: Myeonway Designs CEO to Attend TEF Forum

As part of UBA Rewards Program

The management of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 announced Ms. Wilhelmina Myeonway Cooper, chief executive officer (CEO) of Myeonway Designs, a Liberian-owned business entity to attend an all-expense paid trip to Abuja, Nigeria.

Ms. Cooper will depart the country today, July 24, to connect with her counterparts from across the Africa continent and represent the Liberia at this year's 2019 UBA Marketplace and the launch of a side event of Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship (TEF) forum.

This amazing giveaway is an opportunity to pamper Ms. Cooper and give her a unique, unforgettable and priceless experience including flights, 5-star accommodation, and tickets to sell at the UBA Marketplace and attend the TEF.

The forum, which will be launch on Friday, July 26 to 27, is dubbed "UBA Marketplace" and will bring together over 120 African Entrepreneurs from across the African Continent on an all-expense paid trip to sell their goods and products to over 5,000 guests at the largest gathering of African Entrepreneurs, the TEF Forum.

Wilhemina Cooper's company, Myeonway Designs, produces high quality African print handbags and accessories.

Taking place at the iconic Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the event will expose African Entrepreneurs to UBA special products and services that will support their business and personal development.

TEF is the brainchild of UBA Group Chairman Mr. Tony Elumelu, with the vision of empowering 100,000 African Entrepreneurs on the African Continent through his foundation.

The selected entrepreneurs for the TEF Entrepreneurs Program are placed in a twelve weeks online entrepreneurship-training program to learn various business techniques and methodology, which climaxes with the Forum every year in Nigeria. Following the Forum, each entrepreneur is given US$5, 000 as seed capital (grant) to invest their business.

Since the inception of the entrepreneurship program in 2015, Liberian entrepreneurs have form part of beneficiaries of the programme. This year, 32 Liberian entrepreneurs are selected to represent Liberia at the TEF.