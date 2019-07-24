24 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Orange Lucky Winners' AFCON Experience - 'A Feeling Like No Other'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Kokoi

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) officially came to an end on Thursday, July 17, with Algeria of North Africa edging out Senegal 1-0 to emerge as champions.

Liberia was not part of the competition, but nine Liberians, through the courtesy of Orange Liberia, had a once in a life time experience when they witnessed the game.

What makes this experience an exceptional one? The nine Orange subscribers became lucky winners participated and became winners in the 'Predict and Win' competition during Liberia's biggest sporting festival, the National County Sports Meet held in 2018.

Orange could have decided to reward those winners by affording them the opportunity to watch the semifinals and final of the County Meet from the VIPs (very important persons) and treat them like VIPs, something that was also going to be rewarding.

However, the telecommunication company, being an authorized and a major sponsor of AFCON for 15 years, chose to make the nine winners' achievement a memorable one.

The winners were Saiffa Holmes, John Jallah, Sampson Flomo, Mohammed Dukuly, Parker Markie Morris Coleman and Garsaynee Abu Sall. They enjoyed an all expense trip to Cairo, Egypt from Orange.

Upon arrival in Cairo, the winners began to enjoy their experience by having dinner at Abu Sid Zamalek. The dinner was followed by another memorable moment through a visit inside the Giza Pyramids. The Giza pyramid complex, also called the Giza Necropolis, is the site on the Giza Plateau in Egypt that includes the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure, along with their associated pyramid complexes and the Great Sphinx of Giza. All were built during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Ancient Egypt. The site also includes several cemeteries and the remains of a workers' village. It is by far the oldest of the ancient Wonders and the only one still in existence.

The biggest and most memorable moment of all was to watch the semifinals match between Algeria and Nigeria at Cairo international Stadium. The Cairo International Stadium, formerly known as Nasser Stadium, is an Olympic-standard, multi-use stadium with an all-seated capacity of 75,000.

"I had a lot of doubt in my mind if this trip would really happen, because there were lots of fake promotions from other people, but I am now a witness that when Orange says it will do something it does it and it is hundred percent real," one of the lucky winners, Mohammed Dukuly, narrated after they were welcomed back home by the company. "I was very afraid of being on an airplane for the first time, but once we got there, everything was wonderful and I really enjoyed the trip

Imagine all of those experiences and hospitality all at the expense of a telecommunication company just through a 'Predict and Win' competition. It is indeed a feeling that those nine lucky winners cannot imagine.

