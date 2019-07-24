South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Delivers Social Development Dept Budget Vote to the NCOP, 24 Jul

press release

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will table the Department of Social Development's Budget Vote before the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, 24 July 2019.

After the department delivered its Budget Vote to Parliament, it is mandated to address the National Council of Provinces to formally adopt the budgets of government departments and its entities.

The Budget is the department's financial plan made every year. It announces all its projected expenditure, over the next financial years. Informed by political priorities in the medium term strategic framework (MTSF), it allocates resources to these priorities, while ensuring improved quality and effectiveness of public spending.

This budget is presented under the theme: "Working Together to Empower Communities for Sustainable Livelihoods".

The Budget Vote Speech will be delivered at the National Council of Provinces Chambers, Parliament at 14h00.

