24 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Machaba Safaris Acquires Ngoma Safari Lodge

Africa Albida Tourism chief executive Ross Kennedy, and Machaba Safaris managing director Alistair Rankin announce that Ngoma Lodge PTY LTD, in Chobe, Botswana, has been purchased by Machaba Safaris, effective August 1, 2019.

Negotiations and discussions between the two parties, as well as the Chobe Enclave Conservation Trust (CECT) - the lodge's community partners - and regulatory authorities in Botswana are complete, and the handover process is well advanced.

Kennedy said: "We must recognise and thank CECT and their leadership, as well as the Botswana Tourism Organisation for their partnership, support, guidance and collaboration during the project build and operations. We are proud to have delivered more jobs, more revenue and more contribution to the community than we committed to at the outset.

It has been a rewarding and exciting eight years since we opened in May 2011, with 2018 being the best year on record, and with 2019 already surpassing 2018 by June year to date, as is the trend till year end, said Kennedy.

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) is rationalising its interests and will focus on their core destination and properties in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, added Kennedy.

Rankin said: "We have taken a long and deliberate time to find the perfect match for our brand in the Chobe region, and we feel Ngoma Safari Lodge not only fits, but surpasses, our expectations. We now have a circuit of top-class camps and lodges across the Okavango Delta and Chobe regions.

"AAT has created an incredible lodge and with CECT have raised the bar when it comes to lodges in Botswana and look forward to the challenge of growing this iconic destination. We are excited to work with our new partners, CECT, and look forward to many years of delivering life changing safaris."

AAT operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls - Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges - Victoria Falls and The Boma - Dinner & Drum Show.

Machaba Safaris operates luxury tented safari camps and lodges in Botswana and Zimbabwe, focusing on offering authentic safaris in wild iconic destinations whilst ensuring the conservation of these rare places and the upliftment of the communities that live alongside them.

