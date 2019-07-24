24 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zifa Banned From Cosafa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The troubled Zimbabwean sports fraternity has once again been thrown into deep murky waters after a recent ban on Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) by COSAFA for failing to pay a penalty fee.

This latest development comes barely a week after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) from playing any cricket over allegations of government interference into the sport.

ZIFA will not be allowed to participate in next year's COSAFA Senior Cup until the association can pay the US$200 000 penalty fee as stipulated in the ban.

ZIFA was initially suspended by the regional soccer board over the association's failure to host this year's tournament citing inadequate preparations.

ZIFA had initially agreed to host the tournament but pulled out at the last minute after the government refused to offer guarantees.

COSAFA then ordered ZIFA to commit to hosting the 2020 competition by June 30 this year.

When the deadline elapsed without ZIFA's response, COSAFA slapped ZIFA with the ban and ordered it to pay a total of US$200 000 fine to the regional football body.

However, the Felton Kamambo led organisation failed to pay the penalty fee prompting COSAFA to impose the latest sanction.

"We refer to the above matter and in particular to the original Verdict of the COSAFA Disciplinary Board dated 25th April 2019 as well as the subsequent Suspensive Verdict that was communicated to the Zimbabwe Football Association on 10th May 2019.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association was to have complied with the terms of the Suspensive Verdict by 30th June 2019 failing which the terms of the Original Verdict would be applied, said the statement addressed to ZIFA Secretary General, Joseph Mamutse

"You are hereby notified that due to the fact that the terms of the Suspensive Verdict have not been fulfilled, the terms of the Original Verdict dated 25th April 2019 are now applied these being as follows:

1. Zimbabwe Football Association is suspended from participating with its Senior Men's National Team in the 2020 edition of the COSAFA Cup;

2. Payment in the amount of USD200 000 (Two hundred thousand United States Dollars) must be paid to COSAFA by deadline 15th August 2019;

3. Failure to effect payment in terms of 2. above shall result in the suspension of Zimbabwe Football Association from participating in any and all COSAFA competitions until such time as payment of the fine has been met in full," COSAFA further stated.

Zimbabwe

Harare Seeks Govt Help As Water Situation Worsens

The Harare City Council has called on government to speed up the construction of Kunzvi and Musami Dams which… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.