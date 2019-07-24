Zimbabwe: Zifa Banned From Cosafa

The troubled Zimbabwean sports fraternity has once again been thrown into deep murky waters after a recent ban on Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) by COSAFA for failing to pay a penalty fee.

This latest development comes barely a week after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) from playing any cricket over allegations of government interference into the sport.

ZIFA will not be allowed to participate in next year's COSAFA Senior Cup until the association can pay the US$200 000 penalty fee as stipulated in the ban.

ZIFA was initially suspended by the regional soccer board over the association's failure to host this year's tournament citing inadequate preparations.

ZIFA had initially agreed to host the tournament but pulled out at the last minute after the government refused to offer guarantees.

COSAFA then ordered ZIFA to commit to hosting the 2020 competition by June 30 this year.

When the deadline elapsed without ZIFA's response, COSAFA slapped ZIFA with the ban and ordered it to pay a total of US$200 000 fine to the regional football body.

However, the Felton Kamambo led organisation failed to pay the penalty fee prompting COSAFA to impose the latest sanction.

"We refer to the above matter and in particular to the original Verdict of the COSAFA Disciplinary Board dated 25th April 2019 as well as the subsequent Suspensive Verdict that was communicated to the Zimbabwe Football Association on 10th May 2019.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association was to have complied with the terms of the Suspensive Verdict by 30th June 2019 failing which the terms of the Original Verdict would be applied, said the statement addressed to ZIFA Secretary General, Joseph Mamutse

"You are hereby notified that due to the fact that the terms of the Suspensive Verdict have not been fulfilled, the terms of the Original Verdict dated 25th April 2019 are now applied these being as follows:

1. Zimbabwe Football Association is suspended from participating with its Senior Men's National Team in the 2020 edition of the COSAFA Cup;

2. Payment in the amount of USD200 000 (Two hundred thousand United States Dollars) must be paid to COSAFA by deadline 15th August 2019;

3. Failure to effect payment in terms of 2. above shall result in the suspension of Zimbabwe Football Association from participating in any and all COSAFA competitions until such time as payment of the fine has been met in full," COSAFA further stated.