24 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Won't Return Nigeria to Days of Exporting Jobs - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured Nigerians that his administration will not return the country to the days of exporting jobs through the importation of food and clothing items that can be produced locally.

President Buhari also said the priority of his administration was to create as many jobs as possible.

Speaking at an audience with the National Executive Council of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers, led by its President, Comrade John Adaji, at State House, the president said in the last four years, the Federal Government had deployed limited resources to job-creating sectors, such as agriculture and mining.

He lamented the closure of textile factories, especially in the North which he said gave rise to crimes.

He said: "We promoted policies that will support local industries such as import restrictions. We introduced programmes that provided affordable and accessible capital to both large and cottage industries.

"We also introduced Executive Orders that encouraged the procurement of Made in Nigeria goods and services."

He said that his administration would continue to support the above policies and programmes in the years ahead, stressing: "We will not allow Nigeria to return to the days of exporting jobs through the importation of food and clothing items which can be produced locally. We owe this to the over 200 million Nigerians."

The President in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, noted that the textile and garmenting sector has the potential to create millions of jobs and will therefore, remain one of the priority sectors for the administration.

Speaking on behalf of the union, General Secretary, Comrade Issa Aremu, commended President Buhari for being the first Nigerian leader to grant the 41-year-old body an audience, and making the revival of the textile industry a campaign topic.

Bemoaning the closure of hundreds of textile factories, which used to employ "millions of workers more than the workforce of the Federal Government in the 70s and 80s," he also saluted the textile-friendly policies of the administration such as the interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Executive Order on the use of local garments by uniformed organisations among others.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.