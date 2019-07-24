Uganda: Govt to Extend Power to Rural Areas in Nebbi

For decades, access to electricity in the rural areas of Nebbi District has been problematic, forcing residents to resort to using kerosene lamps and small solar panels.

Despite the ongoing government rural electrification programme, four sub-counties in the district have remained without power and frustrating operations of public amenities, including schools and health centres.

However, there is now a ray of hope as the Energy ministry has secured Shs7b to connect the four sub-counties of Atego, Ndhew, Kucwiny and Erussi to the national grid.

The State minister for Energy, Mr Simon D'Ujanga, on Monday said the sub-counties will be connected to electricity because it is a driver of economic development.

"We want to see that the issues of electricity connection are intensified and make sure that every household in this region taps electricity for both domestic and industrial purposes," Mr D'Ujanga said.

He said for long the people of West Nile region have been affected by low or lack of electricity supply.

The minister is optimistic that when the Karuma hydro power dam is finally completed and launched, the load-shedding in the area will drastically reduce thus improvement in livelihoods since various industries will be established to create jobs.

The Kucwiny Sub-county chairperson, Mr Richard Binega, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the community is ready to utilise the electricity.

"We have been waiting for this hydroelectricity power for decades. We believe that with the connection there, the sub-county will develop," he said. Mr Binega appealed to government through the Ministry of Energy to quicken the process.

Ms Hellen Apio, a resident of Padwot mi Dyere, in Kucwiny Sub-county, said: "This power will help boost my business because I have been using solar and sometimes a generator to run my fridge which is costly."