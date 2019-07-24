Ghana: STARFA, GhIE to Hold CPD Training Workshops in Accra

The Institute of Industrial Skills Development (IISD) of Science and Technology Advocacy Renaissance for Africa (STARFA) Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), will organise training workshops in Metal Structure & Fabrication Quality Assurance, Industrial Safety & Fire Prevention Management.

The rationale behind the training is to ensure industrial quality assurance, control and also to ensure that Ghana's Local Content Bill is fully utilised to the benefit of Ghanaian professionals in the manufacturing and the oil & gas industries

The training will be held at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge from August 19to August 23, 2019.

Speaking to the media about the upcoming training programmes, the Executive Director of GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong said the Engineering Act 819 gave the GhIE the authority and responsibility for certifying engineering practitioners in the country.

"In our vision to build and develop a strong world class professional body providing excellence in their practice of engineering in the country, the GhIE has collaborated with STARFA Ghana to provide these training programmes, which will form part of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of Engineers in the country", the Executive Director added.

The President of STARFA Ghana, Dr Bright J.A.Y. Sogbey indicated that the course content includes: Role of non-destructive testing in industry; ISO 9712(2005E): -qualification and certification of personnel; certification schemes; penetration testing; magnetic particle testing; ultrasonic testing; radiographic testing; introduction to technical courses in welding and fabrication.

Other course contents are fire phenomenon; effects of combustion; fire and building, fire safety design; national building regulations; Fire Service fire precautions regulations Act; engineering controls; work place hazardous material information System and factories, Office and Shops Act.

Participants will be awarded a Certification of Competence in each module. Application forms can be obtained from the Engineers centre, Roman Ridge.

Groups also targeted for the 5-day training seminar include Engineers and other professionals working in the metal structures & fabrication quality assurance; fire safety & prevention management and industrial safety, health & environment.