24 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Sports Minister Faces Parliament Today ... Over Budget, Nation's Ill-Fated Afcon Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Vigah

UNDER-PRESSURE Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, will face Parliament today to answer questions with regard to Ghana's ill-fated campaign at the just-ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt.

Of particular interest, doubtless, will be Ghana's budget for the tournament - an issue that raised eyebrow and triggered rave reviews from several sections of the media.

A budget ranging from $7m to $15m were bandied around in the media as monies earmarked for the one-month biennial tournament.

However, the sector ministry had always emerged with a refutation of the figure - though it failed to make any firm declaration of how much his outfit was carrying to Egypt.

This development sparked a googol of unpleasant speculations from the public and put the ministry in pallid light.

Ghana's Black Stars were bundled out at the Round of 16 stage of the just-ended Nations Cup by Tunisia - their worst AFCON performance since another ignominious first round exit in Egypt, 2006.

Though he is not the Stars' head coach, Mr Asiamah may be asked to explain what might have gone wrong in this current miserable tournament.

Ahead of the Egypt campaign, Ghana had made it into the semi-final berth (2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017) of the last six Nations Cup tournaments. In the Angola 2010 edition, however, they lost to Egypt in the grand finale - falling again five years later to Cote d'Ivoire at the same final phase in Equatorial Guinea.

Of pertinent interest, too, would be the number of supporters that were sent to the tournament and its concomitant issues.

Sources close to the sector ministry told the Times Sports on Monday that Mr Asiamah is fully loaded for bear to face Parliament.

Ghana

School Children Learning About Ethical Agriculture

As Ghana’s capital Accra expands, green spaces have diminished and fast food is starting to become a norm;… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.