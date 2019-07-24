South Africa: Le Clos Books Spot in 200m Butterfly Final

23 July 2019

Cape Town — South African swimming sensation Chad le Clos has booked his place in the final of the men's 200m butterfly at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The 27-year-old, who won Olympic gold in this event at the 2012 London Olympics when he stunned Michael Phelps, finished second in his semi-final on Tuesday in a time of 1:55.88 .

That was enough to put him fifth fastest overall.

The final will take place on Wednesday.

Le Clos scratched from the 50m butterfly earlier in the meet, but is expected to contest the 100m butterfly heats on Friday.

