Sudan: Daglo Calls for Participation of All Armed Movements in Negotiations

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Ruling Tranasitional Mi litary Council (TMC) Mohammad Hamdan Daglo has stressed the necessity for benefitting from the current political situation in the country, referring that the delay of reaching an agreement between the TMC and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) has supported the toppled regime.

Daglo addressing a mass rally in Umbada, Tuesday, has called on youth to present initiatrives and visions on the national issues, explaining that the TMC is not against the civilian led government.

He stressed the necessity for reaching an agreement with all parties, adding that there are negotiations going on now in Addis Ababa between the Revolutionary Front and the FFC, calling for participation of all the armed movements in the negotiations.