24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Daglo Calls for Participation of All Armed Movements in Negotiations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Ruling Tranasitional Mi litary Council (TMC) Mohammad Hamdan Daglo has stressed the necessity for benefitting from the current political situation in the country, referring that the delay of reaching an agreement between the TMC and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) has supported the toppled regime.

Daglo addressing a mass rally in Umbada, Tuesday, has called on youth to present initiatrives and visions on the national issues, explaining that the TMC is not against the civilian led government.

He stressed the necessity for reaching an agreement with all parties, adding that there are negotiations going on now in Addis Ababa between the Revolutionary Front and the FFC, calling for participation of all the armed movements in the negotiations.

Sudan

U.S. Envoy Lays Out Long Path to New Government

Sudan's path to a civilian government will be a long and complex one, says the United States' top envoy to the nation, a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.