South Africa: World Record-Breaking SA Skateboarder to Compete in LA

Cape Town — After shattering yet another Guinness world record recently, Cape Town-born, SA Olympics skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes is heading for Los Angeles, California, to compete in the second round of the prestigious global Street League Skateboarding series.

The competition, which takes place on Wednesday, July 24, is stop two of the 2019 World Tour, with the first having taken place in London earlier this year and will be Johannes' first time competing in LA.

Founded in 2010 by renowned pro skateboarder and host of MTV's Ridiculousness, Rob Dyrdek, the Street League Skateboarding is the premier international competitive series in professional skateboarding and showcases an international roster of skating's elite pros.

"This is a big opportunity for me to be included into the event. In skateboarding it's considered an honour to receive an invitation to the SLS. I've grown up watching events like these and to be selected to be part of this season's is a dream come true. It's the highest level of street skateboarding in the world and it will be assisting me greatly in accumulating points for the Olympic Games ahead," says Johannes.

At each indoor SLS event, arenas are transformed into custom concrete skate plazas, challenging the pros to be innovative and take the progression of skateboarding to new highs as a selection of world-class skateboarders compete for the largest purse in skateboarding.

The event carries all the more weight with pro-skaters vying for the chance to prove themselves ahead of Tokyo 2020, where skateboarding will make its Olympic debut as one of the most exciting new developments in the Games.

Johannes also recently achieved his second Guinness world record when he broke SLS founder Dyrdek's 15-year-long record for the most fake heelflips in one minute, one of skateboarding's most difficult manoeuvres.

