24 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: World Record-Breaking SA Skateboarder to Compete in LA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — After shattering yet another Guinness world record recently, Cape Town-born, SA Olympics skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes is heading for Los Angeles, California, to compete in the second round of the prestigious global Street League Skateboarding series.

The competition, which takes place on Wednesday, July 24, is stop two of the 2019 World Tour, with the first having taken place in London earlier this year and will be Johannes' first time competing in LA.

Founded in 2010 by renowned pro skateboarder and host of MTV's Ridiculousness, Rob Dyrdek, the Street League Skateboarding is the premier international competitive series in professional skateboarding and showcases an international roster of skating's elite pros.

"This is a big opportunity for me to be included into the event. In skateboarding it's considered an honour to receive an invitation to the SLS. I've grown up watching events like these and to be selected to be part of this season's is a dream come true. It's the highest level of street skateboarding in the world and it will be assisting me greatly in accumulating points for the Olympic Games ahead," says Johannes.

At each indoor SLS event, arenas are transformed into custom concrete skate plazas, challenging the pros to be innovative and take the progression of skateboarding to new highs as a selection of world-class skateboarders compete for the largest purse in skateboarding.

The event carries all the more weight with pro-skaters vying for the chance to prove themselves ahead of Tokyo 2020, where skateboarding will make its Olympic debut as one of the most exciting new developments in the Games.

Johannes also recently achieved his second Guinness world record when he broke SLS founder Dyrdek's 15-year-long record for the most fake heelflips in one minute, one of skateboarding's most difficult manoeuvres.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Local Artistes Flock to Mzansi

The poor turnout at music concerts has forced local artistes to spread tentacles to South Africa where a good number of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.