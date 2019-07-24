24 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: International Stars Set for Squash's SA Open

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Lucas Serme has confirmed his participation in squash's SA Open, with the world No 35 looking to seal a spot in the PSA World Championship with a victory in Cape Town.

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) sanctioned tournament will see South Africa's top squash players taking on a powerful international field led by the Frenchman Serme along with Egyptian women's star Salma Youssef.

Set to be held in an all-glass squash court at the V&A Waterfront from August 5-10, the SA Open will be the biggest PSA event of the 2019 South African squash season. The V&A Waterfront is set in the oldest working harbour in the southern hemisphere marking it out as a truly spectacular venue.

The SA Open will feature both a men's and women's division consisting of 22 and 13 of the top international athletes, respectively. They will all be competing for the respective $12 000 and $6 000 prize purse in the PSA Challenger 10 and PSA Challenger 5 events.

As an added bonus, the winners will also automatically earn a place into the PSA World Championships which will be hosted in Egypt and Qatar for the women and men, respectively, the most prestigious event on the calendar.

Of the 35 players set to descend upon Cape Town, only 14 are South African, with the remaining 21 athletes coming from Africa (Egypt, Zambia, Zimbabwe), Asia (Pakistan), Europe (Czech Republic, France, Spain, Switzerland) while Mexico and Brazil represent the Americas.

SA Open - women's entry list

1. Salma Youssef - (EGY)

2. Anna Serme - (CZE)

3. Menna Hamed - (EGY)

4. Cindy Merlo - (SUI)

5. Milnay Louw - (RSA)

6. Marie Stephan - (FRA)

7. Farah Momen - (EGY)

8. Alexa Pienaar - (RSA)

9. Siyoli Waters Bongi - (RSA)

10. Jordyn Campbell - (RSA)

11. Thaisa Serafini - (BRA)

12. Makgosi Peloakgosi - (RSA)

13. Bongi Seroto - (RSA)

SA Open - men's entry list

1. Lucas Serme - (FRA)

2. Youssef Ibrahim - (EGY)

3. Ahmed Hosny - (EGY)

4. Tristan Eysele - (RSA)

5. Omar Elkattan - (EGY)

6. Blessing Muhwati - (ZIM)

7. Ahmed Hassan - (ZIM)

8. Khaled Labib - (EGY)

9. Ruan André Olivier - (RSA)

10. Wayne Sithole - (RSA)

11. Christo Potgieter - (RSA)

12. Abdallah Elmasry - (EGY)

13. Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek - (EGY)

14. Owais Rasheed - (PAK)

15. Javier Martin - (ESP)

16. Makho Ntuli - (RSA)

17. Kelvin Ndhlovu - (ZAM)

18. Jacques Duminy - (RSA)

19. Robert Howarth - (RSA)

20. Faisal Hassan - (ZIM)

21. Tayne Turnock - (ZIM)

22. Gary Wheadon - (RSA)

Schedule: 2019 SA Open

August 5-6: Round of 32 & Round of 16 - Western Province Squash Club

August 7 (Quarter-finals) 17:30-21:00 - V&A Waterfront

August 8 (Quarter-finals) 17:30-21:00 - V&A Waterfront

August 9 (Semi-finals) 17:30-21:00 - V&A Waterfront

August 10 (Finals) 15:30-18:00 - V&A Waterfront

Full schedule: https://psaworldtour.com/tournaments/view/9859

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Local Artistes Flock to Mzansi

The poor turnout at music concerts has forced local artistes to spread tentacles to South Africa where a good number of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.