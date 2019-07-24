24 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Aden Abdulle Int Airport Hits 80k Flights Record in 2019

At least 80000 flights have been recorded in Mogadishu's Adan Abdulle international Airport between January and July 2019.

Speaking at the launching of the Qatari Airways which recently joined other international airlines to serve Mogadishu the Transport Minister Moahmed Oomaar noted that this is the highest number of recorded flights in Somalia

Currently the flag bearer airlines of Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Qatar and Uganda have regular flights to Mogadishu.

Mogadishu Mayor who also dubbles up as the Governor of Benaadir region welcomed the news as an indicator of a fully recovered city.

"This is a clear sign that Mogadishu is on the right path to recovery. It is a sign that the international airlines have faith in investing on the Mogadishu route since it is profit making"

Majority of passengers using the international airlines are from the Somali diaspora.

