24 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 6935 Students Fail in the Secondary School Examinations

The National examinations results have been released, with a record pass rate among the candidates.

A total of 27,000 students sat the exams in may, after hitches that saw the examinations being repeated due to massive leakages.

This is the fourth year that the centralized examinations have been taken in Banadir region, Jubaland, Southwest, Galmudug and Hirshabelle states.

The government is working towards streamlining the education system and centralising exams to avoid students carrying different certificates.

However, umbrellas have been reluctant to let go of their function to administer exams noting it had been filling the gap for over the last two decades.

Umbrellas are still fully in charge of private schools exams in the whole country.

This was the forth centralized examination released in which the federal government administered for students who completed secondary

