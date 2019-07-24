Cameroon: Legislative, Municipal Elections 2020 - Heightened Efforts to Increase Number of Women

A two-day capacity building workshop is ongoing at the Yaounde Mont Fébé Hotel.

The Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family and its partners such as United Nations Women and the International Organisation of La Francophonie during a two-day capacity-building workshop are out to ensure that the number of women increase in the National Assembly and municipal councils during the 2020 elections. The workshop that started at the Yaounde Mont Fébe Hotel on July 23, 2019 is intended to train candidates and women leaders on the electoral process, Electoral Code, transformative leadership, enable aspirants learn from their peers, public speech and engagement in politics. Talking on the importance of the workshop as she opened the event, the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Abena Ondoa Marie Therese Obama said, "The term of office of municipal councillors and Members of the National Assembly have been extended and we need to prepare women for their participation to be capacitated, their know-how in communication, self -esteem and how to communicate with the electors to convince the electors to vote for women. We need to improve the score we had in the different elections." She said women might have the will but lack the know-how. "So this workshop is really meant to give them the know-how to go into politics." She told the women, "It is now left for you to play your parts, in your capacities as potential voters or candidates and to put every effort by developing self-confidence, self-esteem, a persuading force and conviction." The Deputy Representative of UN Women in Cameroon, Jalal Hind said, "Today, we stand in support of all the government's efforts to promote women empowerment, more participation of women in politics and decision-making." The decision, she explained was because, "We acknowledge that there is a lack of women representation in decision -making, as well as in political sphere. This deficiency really shows a lack of good governance because all studies have shown that when you have diversity, gender parity in politics or decision-making process, we tend to have very positive outcomes." The workshop, Jalal Hind reiterated is to provide women with tools to promote their leadership an self-esteem so that they overcome the psychological obstacles to go and compete. It is to build their capacities on the electoral process and finally to empower and equip them with the tools to engage in politics. Kanel Engandia Ngoulou who spoke for the Regional Office of the International Organisation of the Francophonie for Central reiterated their determination to support government.