Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - Switzerland Prepares to Mediate

Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on July 23, 2019 had talks with officials of the mediation body "Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue".

Switzerland is committed to mediate to bring peace to the socio-political crisis currently rocking the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. "We have been tasked by Switzerland to shoulder the mediation effort," declared Alexandre Liebeskind, Regional Director for Francophone Africa in the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue that is in charge of carrying out the mediation. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with officials of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue who were accompanied to the Star Building by the Ambassador of Switzerland to Cameroon, Pietro Lazzeri. Talking to the press after the discussions, Alexandre Liebeskind stated that, "Our specific task has been to hold preparatory meetings with the parties and to know what the various stages of the peace process are, what their home work is going to be somehow in terms of them being prepared for successful negotiations." He said negotiations had not yet started and specified that, "We are working at establishing the framework for negotiations. There are only bilateral preparatory meetings. The next stage will be talks focused on the agreement on the procedures, the rules and the framework of negotiations." He said it was important that the parties be prepared, agree among themselves on the negotiation strategy, basic negotiators given a clear mandate, as well as the agreement between the parties on the conditions of the dialogue. "We make sure that the momentum is not lost but will not act in a haste either," he said. The Ambassador Pietro Lazzeri said they listened to the Prime Minister talk about his visit to the North West and South West and the contact with the local population. He said the so called Swiss Initiative is a very pragmatic and professional way to contribute to peace in the North West and South West Regions. The officials disclosed that the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue has been instrumental in the peace and dialogues stages in the Central African Republic and has also been mediating in conflicts in countries such as Mali, Niger, Senegal and other parts of the world.