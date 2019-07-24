23 July 2019

South Africa: Wupperthal Residents Get Temporary Houses After Devastating Fire

Fifty-three temporary homes were handed to the residents of Wupperthal as the town and its people recover from last year's catastrophic fire.

"No one deserves to experience such a tragedy," said Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers in a statement on Tuesday.

"I would like to once again extend my sincere condolences to the families, friends and entire community of Wupperthal on the death of Johanna Sofia Valentyn who had succumbed to burn wounds.

"I was also saddened to learn that 80-year-old Susan Koetie, who was a beneficiary, was buried over the weekend."

The houses were handed over on Monday, as work continues to rebuild the ones that were gutted, leaving at least 200 people destitute.

A school hostel, clinic, town hall and the historic Moravian Mission Station were also affected by the fire on December 30 in the Cederberg mountains.

Simmers said the church itself had been "hands-on" in setting up the temporary homes, and the community had shown resilience with the help of the church.

