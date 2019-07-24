Ghana: Five Immigration Officers Honoured for Dedication to Duty

Four Immigration Officers, who intercepted volumes of petroleum products being smuggled through an unapproved route, along the borders of Akanu in the Volta Region, were yesterday honoured by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for their dedication to duty.

They were presented with a certificate, an undisclosed amount of money and a plaque each by the CGI, Deputy Comptroller-Generals and the Head of Border Management Department, Commissioner Isaac Owusu Mensah.

They are the Akanu Sector Commander, Chief Superintendent Godson Attobrah; Officer-In-Charge of Grounds, Assistant Superintendent Augustus Okyere; Inspector Samuel Ampofo and Assistant Inspector Kofi Asante.

Assistant Immigration Control Officer 1, Israel Gidisu, was also honoured for his commitment at ensuring environmental cleanliness in and around the GIS Headquarters in Accra.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, extolled the officers for their bravery, patriotism and dedication to duty.

He said that the commendation given to the leadership of the Service by the State should trickle down to the officers who were in the thick of affairs adding, "When the glory comes, it usually goes to the leaders. The glory should go to the officers too."

"They could have taken money and allowed them to go" he added.

"Management and I recognise what you have done and we give you this token to show our appreciation", the CGI said.

The Deputy Comptroller-General in-Charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh expressed gratitude to the officers for not only being friendly but vigilant at the frontiers.

She commended them for their dedication and show of professionalism and encouraged them to do more saying "More grease to your elbow."

Mrs Dzokoto-Lomoh explained that they were being honoured for other officers to know their good deeds and be emulated.

On his part, the Deputy Comptroller-General in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Mr Laud Kwesi Affrifah, noted that there was the urgent need to resource the Border Patrol Unit of the Service and explained that a well-resourced Border Patrol Unit would go a long way to curb the leakages of resources.

It is recalled, that the Ghanaian Times in its July 8, 2019 issue, published that at about 4:30 am on Saturday, July 6, this year, the four GIS officers during their regular patrol duties, arrested a Ford bus, AS-4077-1, carrying 150 jerry cans of diesel at Zukpe Galitsofe in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

According to Inspector Samuel Ampofo, the patrol team leader, they saw the bus with all its side glasses covered with opaque plastic bags and was been escorted by a motor bike rider.

They became suspicious and chased the vehicle. Sensing danger, the driver stopped and took to his heels while the motor bike rider sped off.

Inspector Ampofo managed to drive the bus to Akanu and reported the matter to the Sector Commander, Chief Superintendent, Godson Attobrah, who also informed the Regional Commander, Peter Claver Nantou.

The vehicle and the content were later handed over to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), at Akanu for further investigations.