24 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GIS Deploys Public Affairs Officers to Regions, Units

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has deployed 17 officers to head communication setups at its regional commands and other key units across the country.

The deployment is in line with Immigration Service Act 908 and its Regulations (L.I. 2245), a statement issued by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, said in Accra yesterday.

It said the move was part of the Comptroller-General of Immigration's vision to expand the service, decentralise key functions, ensure effective communication and maintain mutually beneficial relationship with its key stakeholders.

The officers, it said, were appointed after they applied and passed interviews for the positions opened to officers who had requisite academic qualifications in communication studies, marketing, English and political science.

It said Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Martin Tioseh Soye, has been reassigned to the Upper East Regional Command as the Public Affairs Officer (PAO), while ASI Howard Kwesi Manso goes to the Bono Regional Command as the Second-In-Command (2IC) to the PAO.

ASI Roland Abdul-Aziz Issah is the new PAO for the Service's Academy and Training School at Assin Foso in Central Region while Inspector Kezia Atsu sent to PAO for the Greater Accra Regional Command, assisted by Assistant Inspector Grace Asanwah Forson.

The Eastern Regional Command has Inspector Rita Talata Ayine as its PAO, with Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Felix Klu Adjei as the PAO for Volta Regional Command.

ICO Romeo Kojo Afelibiik is now the PAO for the Central Regional Command; ICO Liliet Baidoo for the Western Regional Command and ICO Ibn Yussif Abdul Mumin Seidu for the Upper West Regional Command.

ICO Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu is for the Northern Regional Command and Assistant Immigration Control Officer (AICO I), Elijah Abugrago as the 2IC to the PAO at the Ashanti Regional Command.

Meanwhile, ICO Moses Manford Akakpo has been retained at the Public Affairs Department at the National Headquarters and ICO Essuman Kwame Quansah reassigned to the Multimedia and Production Unit at the National Headquarters, respectively.

AICO I Raymond K. Baxey now assume the role of Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of Information, Stakeholder and Media Relations Units at the National Headquarters in Accra and assisted by AICO I Abigail Peters and AICO II Pius Destiny Sewornu who have also been reassigned to the units.

Ghana

School Children Learning About Ethical Agriculture

As Ghana’s capital Accra expands, green spaces have diminished and fast food is starting to become a norm;… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.