24 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Nigeria/Ghana: Malik Jabir Tips Kano Pillars to Beat Kotoko in Champions League Tie

FORMER Kano Pillars technical director Malik Jabir has tipped the Nigerian side as the favourites ahead of their CAF Champions League qualifier against Kotoko next month.

The former Kotoko player and coach believes the Masu Gida lads are better prepared ahead of the two-legged tie.

Kano Pillars will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Sani Abacha Stadium on August 10 2019 with the return leg set for Baba Yara Stadium on August 25.

"Kano Pillars is a big team in the Kano State in Nigeria with very good and talented players," Jabir told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

"Kano Pillars is being managed by their governor and every dealings within the team is done by him and not individuals as it is being done here in Ghana.

"They have a lot of advantages ahead of Kotoko because they have good training facilities for their players.

"Kano Pillars have a large fan base and their stadium is always filled to its capacity whenever they are playing games; so Kotoko should be ready for their supporters.

"The only disadvantage Kotoko will face is that they have new technical handlers and the team will not have much time to prepare for their first game."

The winner of the two-legged match will progress to the final round to play either Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club, Etoile du Sahel.

Meanwhile, Kotoko's new coach Kjetil Zachariassen is worried over the playing surface of the Sani Abacha Stadium as his team prepares for the game against Kano Pillars.

But Zachariassen is worried about the 10,000-capacity astro-turf stadium of Kano Pillars.

"Nigeria we know quite well, but it's the ground, the astro turf they play on that we are wary about. So, we will be digging deep into that and see what type of field we gonna play, so that it doesn't become an issue," Zachariassen told Oyerepa FM.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

