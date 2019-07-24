Ghana: UEW Congregation Postponed Indefinitely

Winneba — The Management and the Academic Board of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has postponed indefinitely congregation ceremonies scheduled to commence on Monday for graduands from all the campuses of the institution.

Graduating students from the Winneba, Ajumako, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong campuses who had been preparing to be graduated had to wait a bit longer as authorities sort pressing issues with regard to the reconstitution of a governing council for the university.

A statement signed and issued by the Registrar of UEW, Paul Osei Barimah said: "due to prevailing circumstances beyond our control, the much advertised and scheduled July Congregation for the graduands of the 2018/2019 academic year on the Winneba, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong campuses has been postponed indefinitely."

It explained that, new dates for the Congregation shall be announced as soon as the Governing Council is reconstituted for the University.

"Any inconvenience caused to the general public, stakeholders, especially the graduating class of 2018/2019 academic year is deeply regretted" it said.

Tenure of office for the Governing Council expired on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and as of Friday, July 19, no new Governing Council had been constituted to oversee the holding of congregation for the institution.

The graduation ceremony was scheduled to commence from July 22 to August 2 2019.

The event for graduating students of the 2018/2019 academic year was to be held at the Winneba, Ajumako, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong campuses of the university.

Management and Academic Board are optimistic that the government would reconstitute the Governing Council for the institution to enable the university hold its congregation as well as address certain issues within its domain.