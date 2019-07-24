24 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: UEW Congregation Postponed Indefinitely

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David O. Yarboa-Tetteh

Winneba — The Management and the Academic Board of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has postponed indefinitely congregation ceremonies scheduled to commence on Monday for graduands from all the campuses of the institution.

Graduating students from the Winneba, Ajumako, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong campuses who had been preparing to be graduated had to wait a bit longer as authorities sort pressing issues with regard to the reconstitution of a governing council for the university.

A statement signed and issued by the Registrar of UEW, Paul Osei Barimah said: "due to prevailing circumstances beyond our control, the much advertised and scheduled July Congregation for the graduands of the 2018/2019 academic year on the Winneba, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong campuses has been postponed indefinitely."

It explained that, new dates for the Congregation shall be announced as soon as the Governing Council is reconstituted for the University.

"Any inconvenience caused to the general public, stakeholders, especially the graduating class of 2018/2019 academic year is deeply regretted" it said.

Tenure of office for the Governing Council expired on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and as of Friday, July 19, no new Governing Council had been constituted to oversee the holding of congregation for the institution.

The graduation ceremony was scheduled to commence from July 22 to August 2 2019.

The event for graduating students of the 2018/2019 academic year was to be held at the Winneba, Ajumako, Kumasi and Ashanti Mampong campuses of the university.

Management and Academic Board are optimistic that the government would reconstitute the Governing Council for the institution to enable the university hold its congregation as well as address certain issues within its domain.

Ghana

School Children Learning About Ethical Agriculture

As Ghana’s capital Accra expands, green spaces have diminished and fast food is starting to become a norm;… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.