24 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Three Arrested for Possessing Human Skeleton

By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The Police at Kukuom in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region have arrested three persons in possession of human skeleton at Abuom near sankore.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the suspects, Peter Foh, 35, Yaw Yetidie, 31, and Isaac Berko, 30, arrested on Sunday, were found with human skeleton, believe to be that of a female.

The Kukuom District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lawrence Adombire, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said the suspects upon interrogation, confessed that they obtained the skeleton by exhuming the grave of a woman at the Presbyterian cemetery in the area.

The Police Commander said when information got to him that the suspects were carrying a box containing human skeleton, he deployed the police patrol team to arrest the suspects at Abuom.

DSP Adombire said when the man, who contracted the suspects, showed up to collect the box containing the human skeleton, he was arrested.

School Children Learning About Ethical Agriculture

As Ghana's capital Accra expands, green spaces have diminished and fast food is starting to become a norm;

