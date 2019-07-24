Ghana: Pres Commends Boris Johnson As British PM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Mr Boris Johnson for his decisive election as the new British Prime Minister.

The President, in a tweet, wished the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom well.

"Best wishes for his success, and I look forward to working with him to strengthen the already strong ties between our two countries," the President said.

Boris Johnson was elected in a ballot by party members and took over from Theresa May yesterday.

The former London Mayor beat Jeremy Hunt comfortably, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

Boris Johnson visited President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra early last year when he was the UK's Foreign Secretary.

The President and the then Foreign Secretary, now Prime Minister, expressed their commitments to help push further, the diplomatic and bilateral ties between Ghana and the UK.