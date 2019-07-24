24 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Tension Mounts At UEW - prof. Avoka Storms Campus ... Seeks Reinstatement As V.c

There was pandemonium yesterday at the Winneba Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), when Professor Mawutor Avoke, former Vice-Chancellor, stormed the campus seeking reinstatement as Vice-Chancellor (V.C).

According to him, his decision followed his clearance by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after he was indicted for abusing his office.

"EOCO after a thorough probe concluded in black and white that we did not abuse our office or were involved in any procurement breaches. We are back to take over our respective offices and right place in the school," Prof Avoke said.

Speaking at a press conference, which was monitored by Ghanaian Times in the council chamber of the university in the company of the five dismissed staff, Prof. Avoke said he was prepared to work with all stakeholders of the university to bring about peace when he assumes the position of Vice-Chancellor again.

"I have already made moves towards building peace in the school that has been marred in controversy for the past two years. I urge all on the opposite side to consider the greater needs of the university and accept my peace-building efforts," he stated.

Although the Police initially resisted the idea of the press conference on the campus, Prof. Avoke and the other dismissed staff had access to the university and insisted that he would take over the running of the university from today.

This comes just hours after Kinsgley Amoakwah, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of the university, filed an application at the High Court demanding Prof. Avoke's reinstatement as Vice-Chancellor.

He also want the court to issue an order restraining Professor Anthony Afful-Broni from holding himself as the Vice-Chancellor or performing any such functions in that capacity of the UEW.

He also wants an order preventing Prof. Afful-Broni from "continuously interfering with the administration of Prof. Mawutor Avoke," whom he claims was the legitimate Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The suit further was "an order restraining Prof. Afful-Broni, his assigns, agents, or any person claiming through him from walking or driving within the precincts of the Main Administration Block of UEW, where Prof. Avoke's office is located."

Prof. Avoke was ordered to step aside in 2017 by the Winneba High Court until a case brought against him and the University's Governing Council was determined.

He was dismissed by the Governing Council, chaired by Prof. Nicholas Abakah and replaced him with Prof. Afful-Broni.

