Ghana: Attack On Lower Dixcove Palace - Nana Hima Dekyi, Others Granted Bail

Five persons, including Nana Hima Dekyi XIV, 34, the paramount chief of Upper Dixcove, were arrested and granted bail yesterday.

The others are Thomas Quayson, 30, carpenter, Paul Stephens, 37, electrician, Christopher Bonney, 62, farmer, and Justice Cromwell, also a farmer.

The arrest followed violent attacks on Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX, Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, and his people, last Sunday at Lower Dixcove Palace, in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, who confirmed the development to Ghanaian Times yesterday, said caution statements of the five suspects were taken after which the police granted them bail.

The Regional Police Command, which has taken over the case, said, the police has commenced investigations.

The Ghanaian Times reported yesterday that unknown assailants wielding machetes, invaded the palace, destroyed properties and kidnapped Nana Agyemang IX and four of his men.

DSP Adiku said the group also allegedly set barrels of fuel and several boats at the beach on fire, and detonated dynamite as they continued their destructions.

He said a police team from Agona Nkwanta, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Valentine Akposu, with reinforcement from Sekondi, under Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kofi Darko, rushed to Dixcove and rescued Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX, and the four kidnapped persons from the palace of Nana Hima Dekyi XIV, half naked with cutlass wounds over their bodies.

DSP Adiku stated that the kidnapped were locked up in a room on the second floor of Nana Hima Dekyi's Palace, but they were rescued by the police and taken to the Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

At about 11:30pm on Sunday, DSP Adiku said the police received information that Nana Hima Dekyi XIV, made an announcement for his people to gather at his palace.

According to her, the Upper Dixcove's Paramount chief allegedly mobilised well-built men (thugs) who wielded machetes and clubs to launch the attack.

DSP Adiku indicated that windscreens and glasses of two vehicles, belonging to the Omanhene of Lower Dixcove had been damaged, and eight boats set ablaze.