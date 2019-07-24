24 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Participates in OPCW Meeting in Hague

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Netherlands, Kamal Bashir, Tueday, made a statement on behalf of the African Group to the meetings of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

The Ambassador discussed the Group's position on various issues related to the organization including the peaceful use of chemicals which contributes to the promotion of sustainable development on the African continent.

Ambassador Kamal Bashir takes up the position of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Organization, a matter that will enable Sudan

Take advantage of the activities of this international Organization in terms of training, capacity-building, and exchange of assistance programs and technical support in the areas of chemical weapons banning and controlling its uses.

