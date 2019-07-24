Nigeria to Be Declared Polio-Free Nation in October - Rotary Club Boss

Photo: Louie Rosencrans/CDC

Vaccination team vaccinating children at a nursery school (file photo).

Plans to declare Nigeria, a polio- free nation by the World Health Organisation, WHO is underway, owing to the absence of polio cases in three years, in the country.

This was disclosed by the District Governor of Rotary Club District 9110, Dr. Jide Akerele , when he was hosted to a breakfast organised by Rotary Club of Falomo, Lagos.

Akerele, was however quick to add that Nigeria's certification as a polio-free nation would depend on her ability to maintain the record till August 22,2019.

He said: "We have not had a case of polio for the last three years in Nigeria. The last case was in August 22, 2016. On August 22, 2019, if we don't record any case of polio, the World Health Organisation, WHO will declare Nigeria Polio-free. We are expecting the certificate declaring Nigeria polio-free in October".

The District Governor who also commissioned hospital equipment, including a power generating set, donated by the host club to the Langbasa community health centre, in Ajah area of Lagos, expressed satisfaction over the District's efforts at ensuring that rural dwellers got quality healthcare.

He urged the district to improve on humanitarian services, saying, "what motivated me to join rotary was the will to do more for people because as a human being, there is a limit to what you can do, but when you work with other people, you will be able to do more than what you couldn't do as a person. There is joy when you impact on someone's life".

He disclosed that , "We are addressing extreme poverty in a holistic manner. Rotary plans to have a programme that would address extreme poverty as it was done in India and Bangladesh. We are planning a vocational training where the beneficiaries will be equipped with skills. W e will give stipends to sustain them during the training, we will open a bank account for them, where any help we offer would be channeled through . "We will also give them phones to monitor them to see their development.

"At the end of the training, we will provide them with the tools and kits needed to start up their trade, thereby, graduating them from extreme poverty to ordinary poverty. The Rotary million dollar challenge will help us raise money to tackle extreme poverty".

President of Rotary Club of Falomo, District 9110, Mrs. Julie Nkanga , disclosed that the club was poised at ensuring that rural dwellers got quality healthcare, adding that the reason for the donation was borne out of the need to ameliorate the sufferings of patients at the health centre.

She said, "When we went there for need assessment some weeks ago, we discovered that patients go through a lot when there is power outage. We are happy to impact lives."

Health Supervisor in the Local Government Area, Hon. Oshodi Wakilu, who expressed surprise at the gesture, appreciated Rotary club for its community-oriented programmes, saying, " the donation will assist government in reducing the sufferings of the people."

Recall that the Club had earlier embarked on a massive reading campaign aimed at promoting the efficiency of students in the use of English language, during which over 50 secondary students who are now certified to be proficient in reading at Government Junior Secondary School in Victoria Island, benefited .

Vanguard