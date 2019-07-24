24 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDM Withdraws Petition Seeking Cancellation of Presidential Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyn Okakwu and Halimah Yahaya

The Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) has withdrawn its petition before the presidential election petition tribunal.

The PDM presidential candidate, Haminchi Habu, on Wednesday, through his lawyer, Ibrahim Lemu, told the court of he and his party's resolve to withdraw the petition.

His request was not objected by the respondents and so it was allowed by the tribunal.

The tribunal chairman, Garba Mohammed, dismissed the petitions following the withdrawal.

The PDM and its candidate had brought its petition on the ground that the party was excluded from the ballot papers for the presidential election.

Such an exclusion, if proven, could be a basis of nullifying an election.

The party wanted Mr Buhari's reelection annulled and a fresh election ordered based on its alleged exclusion.

The PDM and Mr Habu, despite filing a joint petition, later expressed divergent views at the tribunal.

The party had requested the tribunal to remove its name from the petition during the pre-hearing session. The candidate then opposed the party.

The request was however refused by the tribunal which ruled that the party cannot exclude itself from such an election petition.

With the latest development, only the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is currently before the tribunal.

The PDM, which was initially a movement within the PDP was registered as a party in 2013.

It had close ties with Mr Abubakar who in 2013 said he had no problem with the party going on its own.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.